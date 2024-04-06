"Still obsessed with Logan" - Fans hilariously react to Dillon Danis challenging Logan Paul to an MMA fight to settle lawsuit 

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis' solution to the lawsuit filed against him by Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal had fans amused.

Ahead of Danis' boxing matchup against Paul in October 2023 on the KSI vs Tommy Fury card, the mixed martial artist spent much of the build-up targeting Agdal and posting images of her online from her past relationships and various acquaintances.

The couple has since filed a lawsuit and also obtained a temporary restraining order against Danis. In his latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Danis offered to settle the lawsuit and the various demands if Paul agreed to take him on in a mixed martial arts fight.

"I will agree to settle the lawsuit and meet their demands if Logan Paul agrees to sign a contract for an MMA fight with me."

Fans refused to take him seriously and criticized him for refusing to let go of Paul.

"Still obsessed with Logan [face with tears of joy emoji]"

"Let it go bruh it's over"

"Dillon tryna keep himself relevant in 2024"

Others commented on the chances of Paul agreeing to an MMA fight and referenced Danis' lackluster performance in the boxing matchup which resulted in a DQ loss for 'El Jefe'.

"Dude we all saw the first fight"

"Snap! That would get real bad for that influencer dude."

"Will he be man enough to sign?"

A minority of fans were on board with Danis' idea in the comments.

"Let’s goooo this is what the people want"

Fans react to Dillon Danis' idea to settle lawsuit with Logan Paul and his fiancee. [via X]

Did Logan Paul agree to take on Dillon Danis in an MMA fight?

Logan Paul had previously agreed to fight Dillon Danis in a mixed martial arts setting.

During the promotions for their boxing fight last year, Paul offered to rematch in mixed martial arts if Danis showed up to their scheduled bout on Oct. 14. At a promotional sit-down between the two, Paul said:

"If you show up to this fight – October 14th – I will rematch you in MMA."

The two even shook hands in agreement, however, there has been no further discussion of a rematch ever since. Perhaps the intense animosity and Danis' eventual abysmal performance have dissuaded Paul from reaching out again.

