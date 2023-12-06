“Stop spreading these lies” – When UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste opened up on claims of being paid more than fighters

Last year, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stepped up to debunk claims suggesting that she earns more than the fighters who compete inside the Octagon.

The controversy erupted when former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall asserted that ring girls rake in higher pay than the athletes who risk it all in the cage.

In a direct response to Hall's statements, Celeste took to her social media platform, declaring:

"I feel like I need to address this because this has been said multiple times, and it's not true!"

The seasoned ring girl, who boasts over 15 years of experience, vehemently denied the allegations, clarifying that such assumptions are unfounded.

Celeste emphasized her dedication to her career, highlighting the hard work she has invested throughout the years.

“I don’t make more than the fighters. I’ve been in this industry for over 15 years, and I’ve worked my a** off to be where I am in life... I have an OnlyF*ns that makes me money. I also put my money into real estate that makes me equity. It’s about really hustling in the position you’re given... I gotta just say the rumors are not true, so stop spreading these lies.” [h/t talkSPORT]

When Arianny Celeste gave a defiant response to Khabib Nurmagomedov's criticism of ring girls

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also once stirred controversy when he questioned the role of ring girls in MMA.

Reacting to the Dagestani's comments, Arianny Celeste didn't hold back in expressing her thoughts on the matter.

Taking to Instagram, Celeste posted a video featuring a soundbite from ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, emphasizing the contributions and hard work of the ring girls. In the video, she highlighted the dedication of ring girls over the past 15 years, showcasing their commitment to promoting the UFC through global tours and personal appearances.

In her statement, Celeste further stated:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."

Check out Arianny Celeste's social media post below: