Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks fancies a finish over Joshua Pacio: “Yeah, 100 percent”

Jarred Brooks is still hungry and motivated to produce his best performance to date next time out despite becoming the ONE strawweight MMA world champion in his last outing in the discipline.

His win streak in the division has been impressive to say the least, but ‘The Monkey God’ still believes that he has much more where that came from.

In his rematch with Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1, Jarred Brooks hopes to show the fans that he is still getting better by beating Pacio even more decisively this time around.

He already got his hand raised at ONE 164 following a fairly decisive performance from the challenger but Brooks hopes to leave no room for doubt this time around.

The divisional king told the South China Morning Post that putting Pacio away is the name of the game at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar:

“Yeah, 100 percent [I want to improve on that decision win against Pacio]. I'm willing to go out and show that I am actually the best strawweight in the world.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks hasn’t lost any of his confidence as a champion

Jarred Brooks’ confidence and chip on his shoulder to show people just how good he is are two of his best attributes as a world champion.

'The Monkey God’ believes that he is far and above the best strawweight in the division and finishing Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 would be one hell of a way to prove that.

Rather than being satisfied with his performance the first time around, Brooks knows what he could have done better, and making those adjustments will be crucial to getting his hand raised once again.

The ONE world champion is confident but there’s more than that, he’s driven to remind everyone once again that he has no equal in this weight class.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.