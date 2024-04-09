"Strickland looks like a WWE guy" - Fans react to Sean Strickland and Anthony Smith posing together, hinting at future sparring sessions

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland were recently seen together.

Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick uploaded a post to his Instagram account that featured a picture of him with the two UFC athletes.

In the caption, Nicksick welcomed 'Lionheart' to the gym:

"Great to have the OG, Anthony Smith in the town for the week. Fresh ff the plane and straight to practice. Welcome to Xtreme Couture MMA."

The post by the MMA coach could be a possible hint of Strickland and Smith training together at Xtreme Couture MMA.

MMA fans took notice of the picture and gave their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

One individual shared that Strickland, in his outfit, looked similar to a professional wrestler from WWE:

"Strickland looks like a WWE guy."

Another fan commented on 'Tarzan's' wrestling skills. They also hoped for Smith to grow as a fighter after his time at Xtreme Couture MMA:

"Strickland trolling everyone with the wrestling he almost NEVER uses, only to stop a takedown. I hope Anthony can focus well enough to match how he talks about how [he] wants to climb up to the belt. Last few fights didn't leave a good impression."

Strickland himself left a comment on the post, expressing his excitement about the coming week:

"Gonna be a fun week!"

Check out a compilation of some of the tweets below:

MMA fans react to a picture of Sean Strickland and Anthony Smith together

Anthony Smith shares his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis fought for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 this past January. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, served as te venue for the event.

The fight turned out to be a highly competitive affair and 'Stillknocks' edged out a split decision victory in the end.

But Anthony Smith did not agree with the outcome of the fight. During a conversation with Michael Bisping a few months ago, 'Lionheart' argued for Strickland to be the rightful victor of the fight:

"I really thought Sean won four rounds. And I'm not saying it wasn't a close fight, I thought they were very very close rounds. But in the end, I thought that four-to-ne Sean."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments from the 1:48 mark below:

