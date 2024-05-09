Striking phenom Johan Ghazali expects Tawanchai “will leave the stadium with the win” against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

The first meeting between Thai superstars Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai PK Saenchai captivated the martial arts fanbase. Even fellow fighter Johan Ghazali wants to wear a fan hat for their impending rematch.

Tawanchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167 on June 7, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said he expects Tawanchai to utilize his weapons better than Nattawut and retain his place on the throne in Bangkok.

"The first was really close, but I think for this rematch, we're gonna see Tawanchai at his best. Don't get me wrong, I believe Jo will bring the fight to him, but Tawanchai will leave the stadium with the win," said Johan Ghazali.

Nattawut and Tawanchai fought each other for the first time at ONE Fight Night 15 in a non-title kickboxing match that 'Smokin'' Jo accepted on short notice.

Tawanchai was originally scheduled to face Superbon, the now-ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, in defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Superbon, however, had to pull out of the October 2023 card due to injury, and Nattawut was inserted mere weeks before the event.

Despite the short notice, Nattawut brought unbridled aggression in the fight that saw him and Tawanchai put on an absolute banger at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tawanchai ultimately scored the unanimous decision win in a worthy Fight of the Year candidate.

Johan Ghazali expects barnburner against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

He may be one of the thousands of fans eagerly waiting for Tawanchai and Nattawut's rematch, Johan Ghazali also has business to take care of at ONE 167.

The 17-year-old phenom will face multi-time Muay Thai world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest that could cause drastic changes to his career.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he's kept himself ready months before the June 7 card:

"My preparation has been like, for the past four months, I've been keeping fit. Just improving on small things. Leading up to the last two months, we will crank it up. I'll improve on everything I need to improve and whatever," said Ghazali.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.