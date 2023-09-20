"Strip Eddie of his promoters license" - Mixed reactions ensue as Conor Benn is set to face Rodolfo Orozco this weekend

British professional boxer Conor Benn has his next fight lined up and it will take place soon. 'The Destroyer' is set to face Rodolfo Orozco in a super-welterweight clash.

The fight will serve as the co-main event on the Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda fight card that is scheduled to take place on September 23 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Expand Tweet

The fight news comes as a surprise to many boxing fans as the 26-year-old has been sitting on the sidelines for nearly a year.

While there were some who were excited about 'The Destroyer's' comeback, others criticized the authorities for letting him back into action.

One fan even asked for Eddie Hearn's promoter license to be revoked.

"Strip Eddie of his promoters license."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

Boxing fans react to the news of Conor Benn's comeback

After his second-round TKO victory over Chris van Heerden in April 2022, Benn was matched up to fight Chris Eubank Jr. in October later that year.

But days before the fight could become a reality, 'The Destroyer' tested positive for clomifene, which resulted in the fight being canceled.

Benn was then facing a suspension but he decided to appeal the positive tests to the UK Anti-Doping. The appeal on the case is still ongoing but the British boxer will return to action on U.S. soil on September 23.

Ahead of the fight, Benn spoke about his return and said:

“A lot of people prayed on my downfall, but they prayed to the wrong priest. Because I'm still winning. Clean hearts always win… As for the haters - I'm still here baby. The top boy still ain't gone nowhere, period.”

Expand Tweet

Conor Benn speaks about his upcoming opponent Rodolfo Orozco

Conor Benn is currently undefeated as a professional boxer with an impeccable record of 21-0. The 26-year-old has scored 14 of those victories via knockouts.

His upcoming opponent Rodolfo Orozco, on the other hand, has an overall record of 32-3-3. Ahead of their encounter on September 23, Benn spoke about Orozco and stated that he was more focused on himself than his opponent's attributes. Benn said:

"You know, I'mma go in there and do what I do. I ain't really too concerned about what [Orozco] does. I'm worried about what I do. And I know what I can do. I know what I'm capable of. I never focus on what another man's attributes are. I focus on what Conor Benn's good at, what Conor Benn does well, which to me is everything."

Expand Tweet