"Stuck in a dryer, laundry?" - Elle Brooke's hilarious innuendo-laced skit with internet star Uncle Tics leaves fans in splits

OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke and popular TikToker Uncle Tics recently joined forces to create a hilarious skit brimming with sexual innuendos. The skit cleverly revolved around the premise of Brooke and Leighton Clarke, better known as Uncle Tics, attempting to engage in a seemingly ordinary conversation while subtly interjecting saucy references.

The video played out with Elle Brooke steering the conversation, aiming for a run-of-the-mill exchange, while Uncle Tics hilariously interpreted each interaction through a cheeky lens, accentuating the risque undertones.

From playful discussions about Elle Brooke's preferred sausage rolls from her favorite cafe to their shared "excitement" for a meet-up, the skit was hilariously woven into a work of provocative humor. In one frame, the OnlyFa*s star reveals that she's on her way to the laundry, to which Uncle Tics hilariously replies, "Stuck in a dryer, laundry?"

What added an extra layer of hilarity to the video was the gradual realization on Brooke's part that her seemingly ordinary interaction was laden with double entendres. However, the comedic crescendo came when she had an epiphany that she's been interacting with an "excited" fan all along.

Check out the video below:

The playfully explicit skit delighted fans, and several of them expressed their appreciation in the comments section. One fan wrote:

"The collab I wasn't expecting this year, but go the uncle!"

Another fan couldn't help but appreciate the writing on the comedic scene:

"Good writing."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Via: @uncletics on Instagram]

When Elle Brooke bared her unfiltered emotions during a conversation with Uncle Tics

In a candid conversation with Uncle Tics, adult entertainer-turned-boxer Elle Brooke delved into her meteoric rise as an OnlyF*ns star. She also spoke in length about important subjects like money, fame, and intimacy.

When questioned about her financial accomplishments, Brooke responded by claiming she makes a staggering six figures a month.

The conversation took an introspective turn as Brooke bared her unfiltered emotions about her profession. She claimed:

"I’m a Z-lister, I’m just a sl** that gets her clothes off online and I don’t feel like I do anything worth crying for."

Uncle Tics offered his own witty perspective, acknowledging the unprecedented burdens of fame. Their conversation also shed light on the importance of self-acceptance while building flourishing careers.

Catch Brooke's comments below (4:00):