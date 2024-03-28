“Styles make fights” - Aussie big man Duke Didier expects heavyweight barnburner against rising star Ben Tynan

Duke Didier is aware of the mystique heavyweights hold in the realm of combat sports, and he wants to push that identity further in his next ONE Championship outing.

The Australian standout will face Canadian big man Ben Tynan in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Didier said he's hyped up to trade heavy shots with his fellow grappling machine and possibly send the Bangkok crowd into a frenzy.

Duke Didier said:

"I know he's going to come in with a certain game plan, and styles make fights, so who knows what's gonna happen with thiss one. I think it can be a really, really interesting matchup, and I'm really pumped for it."

Didier is a natural grappler who practiced judo during his younger years. He narrowly missed out on the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro but found himself transitioning to MMA in his professional career.

He's since carved up a solid 8-1 professional MMA career and even became a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

ONE Fight Night 21, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ben Tynan plans first-round finish of Duke Didier

While both he and Duke Didier are natural grapplers, Ben Tynan doesn't plan on taking this fight to the mat.

Tynan is an NCAA Division 1 wrestler from North Dakota University, and he used that deep grappling background to secure a 5-0 record in his professional career.

'Vanilla Thunder', however, wants to end his matchup with Didier on the feet.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tynan said:

"I say first-round finish. I plan on taking his head off his shoulders. I want some big strikes. He doesn't really like to strike too much, and in a lot of my fights, you don't see much striking."