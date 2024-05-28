“Styles make fights” - Chatri Sityodtong dissects Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut’s offense, predicts a KO finish at ONE 167

The world title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut won't be just a meeting of two certified knockout merchants. It will also be a clash of contrasting Muay Thai styles.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who's trained in martial arts his whole life, said the ONE 167 headliner between the two Thai superstars will present a battle of two schools of Muay Thai.

Sityodtong said Tawanchai, who holds the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, learned the fine intricacies that made Muay Thai such a graceful art.

As for Nattawut, Sityodtong said that 'Smokin'' Jo developed more of a Western style of Muay Thai despite starting in Thailand.

Trending

Sityodtong said in a video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram:

"When they fought in kickboxing, everyone was shocked that Nattawut actually held his own. Tawanchai's Muay Thai is extraordinary. Beautiful footwork, outstanding balance, incredible eyes, able to read the game, fight IQ, and obviously hits like a truck."

He added:

"But Nattawut, why I say he's like a dark horse is that he's got a very weird style. You could tell that he didn't have the right training growing up in Thailand. His style is very Western. In martial arts, and in fighting, when somebody has a beautiful style, it's actually easier because you could read the pattern. There are combinations you'll be able to pick up and read. Styles make fights. This fight, somebody's getting knocked out."

Tawanchai beat Nattawut via unanimous decision in their first meeting, a non-title kickboxing fight, at ONE Fight Night 15. To this day, fans have debated that the match could've gone either way.

The debates will officially be put to an end at the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut taking a careful approach to world title challenge against Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut always chalked up wins using his usual marauding style, but the Thai star will take a different approach when he faces Tawanchai for the second time in his ONE Championship run.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, the Atlanta-based striker said he's been methodical in his training camp and has studied Tawanchai's style to a tee.

"I've had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."

See the full interview below: