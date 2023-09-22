“Such a beautiful and sad story” - BJJ world champ Jessa Khan shows tremendous respect for Angela Lee’s tell-all

2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan showed tremendous sympathy and respect for Angela Lee’s courageous tell-all story on Instagram.

This past week, reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee released a tell-all fight story about her struggles with mental health on her Instagram account.

Earlier this year, she joined the fight to end one of the leading causes of death by establishing her own nonprofit organization FightStory after tragically losing her younger sister Victoria Lee to suicide in December 2022.

Lee’s video immediately went viral with thousands showing their support for her cause. Newly-signed Jessa Khan, was also among the people who were touched by Lee’s message. Here’s her reaction to Angela Lee’s story:

“This was such a beautiful and sad story. Really amazing of @angelaleemma to put herself out there. athlete life is hard. most people don’t understand or see because of social media.”

'Unstoppable' Angela Lee

Like many young athletes, Jessa Khan is also not immune to the stresses of life. She’s had to overcome multiple obstacles over the years to reach the highest point of her career in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Being the best, in of itself, is a confidence builder but it can equally bring you down if you’re not careful. Thankfully, Khan has a great support system before heading towards her long-awaited ONE Championship debut.

On September 29, the Cambodian-American standout will take on former rival Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The pair first met back in 2021 at Who’s Number One with Khan winning the grappling match by decision. Hoping for lightning to strike twice, Jessa Khan is excited to showcase what the hype is all about.

Watch Kelly vs. Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Friday, September 29 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.