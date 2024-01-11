"Suing his estate now" - Tristan Tate expresses his views on reported incidents of assault in Matthew Perry's past

Tristan Tate, a controversial social media influencer, has just taken aim at newly surfaced domestic violence allegations against deceased actor Matthew Perry. It is of Tate's opinion that bringing up criminal accusations against a deceased party who is unable to defend himself is grounds for scrutiny.

He took to X/Twitter to criticize the recent reports alleging that Perry had assaulted multiple women prior to his death, including his ex-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. On the topic at hand, Tate said the following:

"Wonder how much suing his estate now he isn't around to defend himself will net each "victim"! Yay Justice."

Both Tristan and Andrew Tate are known for their controversial stances on a myriad of issues, ranging from social to political. In fact, the elder Tate brother once claimed he intended to donate hundreds of millions of dollars to start a charity meant to defend men against false accusations.

This aligns with the brothers' claimed innocence against charges of s*xual assault, human trafficking and forming an organized crime syndicate that they're currently facing in Romania. Both the Tate brothers and their fans have propagated a conspiracy theory claiming they're being unfairly targeted for speaking the truth.

Their current legal battle is expected to be long-lasting. Despite their controversial nature, Tristan Tate and especially Andrew has drawn the support of several UFC fighters, including reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and even the division's former titleholder Aljamain Sterling.

Both men were on the receiving end of tremendous criticism for their public support of the Tate brothers, but O'Malley has remained largely unapologetic, while Sterling sought to engage in damage control.

Andrew and Tristan Tate's charitable efforts have been re-examined

Investigative journalist Steve Boggan, who writes for UnHerd.com, recently reported several discrepancies in the various claims made by Andrew and Tristan Tate regarding their philanthropic endeavors. Firstly, their claimed donations of upwards of $12 million have been disputed.

The accounts and receipts of their donations have never been publicly revealed despite requests, and those that have been disclosed revealed much smaller sums of money. Furthermore, one of the charities they worked with, Life Guided By Light, was dissolved by its trustees after a year of zero income and zero expenditure.