Superbon admits nerves almost got the better of him in his fight against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn felt that his match against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video was a pivotal point in his already storied career.

The Thai superstar was coming off a knockout loss to Chingiz Allazov that not only snapped his three-fight winning streak but also saw him relinquish the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Needing to get not just a win but an emphatic one over Ozcan, Superbon admitted that he was quite nervous leading up to his ring walk inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his hometown of Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon said:

“I was a little bit nervous. Like, I can't lose this fight. And then I made myself relax and calmed down. I told myself to calm down and relax, try, and you can do it.”

Despite the nerves, Superbon put on an outstanding performance with a finish that could even be a candidate for Knockout of the Year.

Ozcan and Superbon traded shot for shot in the first two rounds with neither fighter giving an inch. Things stayed practically the same in the second, but this time, Superbon found his target.

After repeatedly tagging the Turkish star’s guard, Superbon found the perfect counter when he absorbed a right hook before launching a lightning bolt of a left roundhouse kick that flatlined Ozcan 1:46 into the second.

The win put Superbon back in the win column and he is now 4-1 in ONE Championship. After going 3-0 in his first three fights, Superbon now hopes his win over Ozcan puts him in a rematch against Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

