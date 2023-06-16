Superbon arrives in Japan for two-city seminar tour in Tokyo and Osaka

Superbon Singha Maywnn has finally touched down in Japan for his seminar tour.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has planned a two-city seminar tour in Tokyo and Osaka, to share his knowledge of martial arts with aspiring fighters of all ages. And his first stop this week was in Tokyo to eat at one of the best Yakiniku grilled beef restaurants in town.

“The Japanese host brought him to Yakiniku which Superbon loves,” Wit Muay Thai Gym wrote on its Instagram Stories. Check out it out below:

Superbon in Tokyo

The Thai superstar is excited to have the opportunity to expand his brand and establish himself as a teacher in the martial arts community.

Since Japan is such a great hot spot for martial arts, it’s about time that they incorporate kickboxing and Muay Thai into a widely practiced and competitive sport in the country.

Thankfully, ONE Championship has some of the best strikers in the world to help build that community and bring a positive message of hope to their lives - which Superbon will do brilliantly while he’s there.

Even more amazing is the fact that he can talk about his latest comeback victory with the fans. After losing the belt to Chingiz Allazov back in January, Superbon made it his mission to get back into contention regardless of all the negative criticism he received from failing.

As sure as the dawn, the Thai striker fulfilled his promise and defeated Tayfun Ozcan by incredible knockout at ONE Fight Night 11 to earn a shot at the world title.

Now, Superbon is looking forward to a potential rematch with Allazov sometime this year, but only if the Azerbaijani striker successfully defends his newly-attained gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

