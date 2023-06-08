Superbon can’t wait to fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after watching exciting fights there

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn knows the prestige that comes from competing inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Before becoming the global superstar that he is today, the 32-year-old first plied his trade in “The Mecca of Muay Thai” and made a name for himself in Thailand’s unforgiving Muay Thai circuit.

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9, Superbon will return to the arena where it all started for him. Then again, it will also be technically the first time he’ll compete in the newly renovated Lumpinee Stadium building since he previously fought in the old structure.

Through its partnership with ONE, the historic stadium got the global recognition it deserves this year by way of the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights spectacle.

Superbon has been in attendance as a spectator in several of those cards, and can’t wait to experience the pulsating energy for himself once he makes his second Circle appearance of the year:

“I always feel eager to fight every time I come to watch a great match there, especially from the ring side seat,” he said in an interview with ONE Championship.

“Those fights pumped me up, making me feel like I wanted to be there. I don’t want to sit here. I want to fight in the ring, too. It will be more exciting.”

Apart from showcasing up-and-coming Muay Thai fighters, ONE Friday Fights has also held high-profile world title fights across multiple combat sports disciplines – which is a first in Lumpinee history.

It has even hosted several Prime Video cards, including Superbon’s highly anticipated return against fifth-ranked Tayfun Ozcan. After his shocking loss last time out, the hometown favorite certainly wants to make up to his loyal fans with a statement victory this coming Friday.

ONE Fight Night 11 will stream live and free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes