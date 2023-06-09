Superbon confident Rodtang will beat Takeru Segawa if they meet

Superbon Singha Mawynn firmly believes that Rodtang Jitmuangnon will beat Takeru Segawa in any scenario. In an interview with SCMP MMA, he was asked about who would come out on top if that battle turned into a reality.

In late April, ONE Championship officially secured a deal to sign the multiple-time K-1 world champion, an acquisition that opened the doors for two of the biggest names in the striking realm to meet on the global stage of the promotion.

Just a week later, during the official ONE Fight Night 10 press conference at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that his organization would push for the battle to take place in Japan, hinting at a possible spot at the Saitama Super Arena.

Superbon is the latest to chime in on the hotly-anticipated topic ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 11, which will be free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership.

In an interview with SCMP MMA ahead of his return against Tayfun Ozcan, Superbon said:

“Anywhere. Rodtang is going to beat him. Because Rodtang [already] beat Tenshin Nasukawa, right? And the Japanese need Tenshin to win, and Takeru would lose to Tenshin... Yeah. I'm not saying they're not good. They're good."

Superbon added:

“But you need to fight a good fighter. You shouldn't just be in your hometown. Come out. Fight with Thai people or foreigners or anyone. But do not say ‘I'm the best’ but you just stay in your country.”

Watch the full interview here:

The longtime flyweight Muay Thai king has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his time at the Singapore-based organization, spotting a perfect 14-0 run in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

However, Takeru will undeniably be one of his toughest opponents should the pair collide inside the circle soon.

