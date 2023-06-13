Superbon credits Trainer Gae for keeping him motivated after Chingiz Allazov loss

Thai superstar fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn made a triumphant return last week, five months after a humbling defeat that saw him dethroned as a ONE world champion.

It was a proud moment for the 32-year-old Singha Maywnn Muay Thai standout, which he shared with the people who rallied behind him after he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title back in January.

Superbon, gave a special shoutout to his mentor Trainer Gae, who he credited for keeping him motivated as he made his way back from a tough loss.

He shared during the post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok:

“We just tell each other that we can do it better again. We train harder. We do something else and we go together. We help each other every time. We grow up together and we believe that we will go further.”

Superbon’s relationship with Trainer Gae has grown throughout the years. The former champion considers his mentor as one of the most important people in his life.

He said his coach and friend has played a key role in him becoming the world-class fighter that he is and someone he will always be grateful for.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon made a return to remember, fashioning out a devastating knockout victory over Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan.

The Thai superstar clocked ‘Turbine’ with a nasty head kick in the second round that instantly sent the latter to the mat lights out.

Following his victory, Superbon said he wants to continue rolling and is keenly interested in taking on the winner between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and challenger Marat Grigorian in their title showdown in August.

