Superbon defends friend Nong-O after Jonathan Haggerty loss: “He was well-prepared”

Superbon Singha Mawynn secured a triumphant return to the ONE stage at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9.

After suffering his first defeat under the promotional banner earlier this year, where he lost his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, the former champ has been working hard to get himself back into the world title conversation.

All his hard work and motivation paid off last week, as he delivered a vintage head kick to stop Tayfun Ozcan in the second round in front of his home fans in Bangkok, Thailand.

Taking lessons from his highs and lows that he has experienced this year, the Thai striker spoke about his friend Nong-O Hama after the fight.

The former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai world champion lost his crown earlier this year in a shock upset and is undergoing a similar comeback process.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said that he expects his close friend to make a similar return because his loss to Jonathan Haggerty wasn’t a product of him losing focus.

“In my opinion, Nong-O was not careless. He was well-prepared. But accidents always happen," said Superbon.

As Nong-O continues to put the work in at the gym to make sure his return sees him get back in the win column, the former pound-for-pound number one kickboxer will have his eyes set on ONE Fight Night 13. There, current divisional king Chingiz Allazov defends his crown against No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

North American viewers can rewatch ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

