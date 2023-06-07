Superbon describes Nong-O as a ‘superhuman’ after a couple of sparring sessions

Things did not pan out positively for Nong-O Hama in his last outing, but fellow Thai ace Superbon Singha Mawynn still believes the veteran dynamo is in a league of his own.

The longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king lost his perfect promotional record and gold to Englishman Jonathan Haggerty when the pair met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 in April this year.

After pulling up a 10-0 run in the organization, many favored the 36-year-old to cruise his way to another sensational win over the Londoner. However, 'The General' had other ideas, sending down Nong-O thrice inside the opening frame to secure the win at 2:40 of the contest.

Defeats, however, are part and parcel of the game. And Superbon recently had a taste of Nong-O's venom to know just how much power and finesse the striking icon possesses.

In an interview with ONE Championship recently, the former featherweight kickboxing world champion described the living legend as a real freak of nature.

Superbon said:

"Nong-O is still a superhuman to me. When we spar with him, I feel like I am fighting with the one I’m no match for. He is still stronger than many fighters."

Superbon's sparring session alongside Nong-O should give him pivotal knowledge and weapons to get back to winning ways when he returns next. The top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender faces Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

While he views the Dutch-Turkish superstar as a proper litmus test and a tough opponent to beat, Superbon should have enough tools at his disposal to see off Ozcan inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime subscription can catch the event live and for free.

