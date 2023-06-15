Superbon describes Takeru Segawa’s style as ‘good’, eager to see what more Japanese star can offer on ONE stage

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn announced his return to the ring with a vintage performance against high-flying Tayfun Ozcan.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion suffered his first defeat under the ONE Championship banner earlier this year, losing his title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

Since then, the former titleholder has been working hard to ensure that when he returned, he would get back in the win column and remind everyone what he is capable of.

He did exactly that, achieving a second-round head kick knockout over Tayfun Ozcan to put the rest of the division on notice that the former pound-for-pound number one isn’t going anywhere.

During his comeback process, the organization's striking divisions have seen a huge addition join their ranks, with Takeru Segawa signing for the promotion.

As one of the biggest stars in the world, more so in Asia, fans have wanted to see Takeru compete against the best fighters in ONE Championship for a long time. Now, they will finally get their wish.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon spoke about what Takeru brings to the table:

“His style is good, but generally, in the fight, it's different from how you fight.” [8:30 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

For now, Superbon will shift his focus to ONE Fight Night 13, where current featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov defends his 26-pound gold against Marat Grigorian.

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

