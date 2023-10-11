Superbon dismisses idea that he faked an injury to avoid Tawanchai: “It’s nothing like what people say”

Until a few weeks before the event went down, Superbon Singha Mawynn was set to compete for the third time in 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

In what was shaping up to be one of the most stacked cards of the year, several top-level striking contests sat at the top of the card.

That was until multiple fighters were canceled or rescheduled, completely changing the line-up for the event on October 6.

Though the fans were still treated to a night of incredible action at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, everyone wanted to see the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion back in action once again.

In one of the best match-ups of the entire year, the former pound-for-pound number one was set to meet another elite striker under the ONE Championship banner when he challenged Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Just a few weeks away from fight night, Superbon was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury and Tawanchai stayed on the card by facing Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing bout.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the former kickboxing world champion spoke about his decision to withdraw from the fight and how it wasn’t a call that he took lightly:

“I'm a professional fighter. I fought everywhere to become a champion. It's nothing like what people say [that I'm faking an injury]. This injury made everyone not happy, including me.”

“As a fighter, we want to fight all the time. And for me, I want to fight a good fighter like Tawanchai. So why do I want to fake this injury? It's nothing about that.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.