Superbon emphasizes importance of returning to winning ways after a defeat

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn returns to the circle in an attempt to move a step closer to regaining what was formerly his.

In January this year at ONE Fight Night 6, the featherweight kickboxing world champion was dethroned by Chingiz Allazov, suffering a rough second-round knockout to the Azerbaijan-Belarus striker.

As he enters this bout on the comeback trail, the Thai striker has been posting regular videos of his work in the gym to get his fans excited about his return. On June 9, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand to try and secure a huge rebound victory over Tayfun Ozcan.

Losing the world championship hasn’t knocked the former champ’s confidence, though. If anything, he is more motivated than ever to prove that he is the best in the world by taking out any challengers that are put in front of him on his way back to the title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon spoke about his mindset after tasting defeat for the first time inside the circle:

“Athletes can lose. But when you lose, you must recover yourself and get back to fighting as quickly as possible.”

The former champion will look to put his words into practice on June 9 by defeating Ozcan, who will be looking to secure the biggest win of his career to date.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

