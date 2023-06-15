Superbon on what friend Nong-O can learn from loss to Jonathan Haggerty

Following his own incredible comeback victory at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn turned his attention to showing support for his friend.

After losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship earlier this year, the former titleholder reminded everyone what he is capable of on June 9, stopping Tayfun Ozcan in the second round with a head kick.

Similar to his loss to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January, Superbon's close friend Nong-O Hama also lost his world championship a couple of months back in one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history.

Putting an end to Nong-O's unmatched streak of dominant performances, Jonathan Haggerty claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship with a knockout in the opening stanza.

After being successful in his return, Superbon offered some words of encouragement for his friend regarding his comeback journey.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he urged the fellow elite striker to not beat himself up about the loss but to take lessons from it and come back stronger:

“For Nong-O, he has ten fights, nine wins, and just only one loss [in ONE]. It is very normal to win and lose in this sport. The important thing is that when you lose, you shouldn't underestimate yourself because your opponent is training hard just like you.”

For now, the former pound-for-pound kickboxing great will turn his attention to ONE Fight Night 13, where his previously held title will be defended for the first time by Chingiz Allazov.

Meanwhile, North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes