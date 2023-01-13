Superbon looking to do a full MMA fight rather than a mixed-rules bout

With a win over Chingiz Allazov this Friday night, Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to make a potential run in mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion faces a tough task in the ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video headliner as he battles powerhouse Chingiz Allazov.

Should he walk out of Impact Arena in Bangkok with his world title intact, the Tai star believes a move to MMA is the logical next step.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the champ said:

“I want to try full MMA fight, mixed-rules is for me it’s not like, it’s fun but I wanna try the full MMA fight better.”

Whether or not that happens is ultimately up to ONE Championship, but should Superbon put Allazov away emphatically, the champion will have effectively cleaned out the division:

“Up to ONE Championship, up to the boss because if I beat Chingiz in this fight already I have no opponent. When this fight is done and I beat Chingiz already, I think I have to find my opponent. I have to go fight in Muay Thai or MMA, that’s it.”

Check out the full interview below:

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak reminisces about the incredible kicking power of Superbon

In just a few short hours, Muay Thai standout Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak will make her third walk to the Circle, replacing Anissa Meksen to face Stamp Fairtex. Ahead of her fight at ONE Fight Night 6, ‘Supergirl’ spoke with ONE Championship to share her thoughts on the evening’s main event.

During the conversation, ‘Supergirl’ reminisced about the first time she saw and heard Superbon’s crushing leg kicks in the gym:

“For Superbon, I was so shocked when I saw him kick the pad for the first time. I felt like I heard a continuous explosion. I've never seen such a strong impact like that before. So, I realize why he’s a champion.”

If you need a visual example of the power that he possesses in his legs, one only needs to take a look at his Knockout of the Year against Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in March.

The Thai star's victory over Petrosyan established him as the general consensus No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

