Superbon messes around with Trainer Gae after spectacular finish of Tayfun Ozcan

Last weekend at ONE Fight Night 11, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn proved yet again that he is perhaps the best kicker in kickboxing today.

In a bout with Turkish standout Tayfun 'Turbine' Ozcan, the Thai living legend unleashed a left high-kick from hell that immediately ended the bout. It was as brutal as it was cold:

As the great Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi once said, "True warriors are fierce because their training is fierce". This adage is quite perfect in describing the Thai star's uncanny ability to throw a kick to someone's face. This is due to the countless hours he dedicated to mastering his technique and the trainer that pushes him day in and day out.

The trainer we're talking about is the famous Thai pad-holder and cornerman, Trainer Gae. The heavy-set Muay Thai trainer is known for his insane training routines and unforgiving regimens in the gym. His unparalleled work ethic coupled with his student's insane talent has struck gold multiple times in ONE.

ONE Championship posted a video of the two messing around in the ring after the former world champion's head-kick KO:

"And that is why head kick knockouts come naturally to Superbon 😅 Do you think the Thai star will end 2023 with ONE gold around his waist? @superbon_banchamek"

What level of control and finesse the Thai former world champion has in those kicks? The fact that he can throw it with that kind of speed and not kill his trainer outright is a testament to his near-perfect grasp of the technique.

Fans are loving the video on the comments section:

Comments on Superbon and Trainer Gae after the bout

@limktg_7132 said what we were all thinking:

"Superbon and his Trainer Gae the BEST Combo in the game!! 🇹🇭😈💪🏽🇹🇭"

@gunjitsu_16 calls out Trainer Gae's lovable insanity:

"Trainer gae is a madman"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video

@master_althaf calls it as it is:

"Muaythai legends❤️🔥"

@nimjimmy couldn't contain his excitement for the legendary mad padman:

"Trainer gae 🔥🔥"

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

