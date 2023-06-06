Superbon plans on showcasing diverse offensive arsenal against Tayfun Ozcan

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to the ONE stage following his devastating loss earlier this year.

During his clash against Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the featherweight kickboxing world champion was dethroned and suffered a knockout defeat in the second round.

After reigning atop the division as the pound-for-pound number one in the world, this loss has forced the former champion to regain the hunger that he needs as a challenger.

While it was undoubtedly a painful loss and a heavy setback for the Thai striking star, he has been working in the gym to make sure that when he comes back, he will be better than ever.

That will certainly be a scary thought for the rest of the division’s elite strikers, especially if he returns to winning ways with a statement win inside the Thai capital this week.

On June 9, he steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand to to face Dutch-Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan in the first steps of his comeback trail.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon spoke about the extra weapons that he has been adding to his arsenal ahead of his return, drawing inspiration from the promotion’s other events at Lumpinee:

“If you watch ONE Lumpinee, you will see that many fighters perform many unique Muay Thai techniques which work effectively, like flying knees then switching to high kicks. And I intend to use those techniques in my fight as well.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes