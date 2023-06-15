Superbon ready for a quick turnaround under ‘any rule set’: “Just give me a fight”

Superbon is ready to jump right back in the ring after scoring a brilliant second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11.

The Thai superstar is looking toward a rematch with the only man that has bested him under the ONE Championship banner, Chingiz Allazov. But with ‘Chinga’ currently slated for a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title clash with Marat Grigoria in August, Superbon is not interested in standing by and waiting for his opportunity. Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his win last Friday night, Superbon said:

“Anything ONE Championship gives me. I can take a new fight, anyone. Any rule set, even Muay Thai or even kickboxing, I don't care, just give me a fight please.”

Watch the full interview below:

In January, Superbon suffered his first loss inside the circle, surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6. Back in the win column, Superbon is determined to even the score with the division’s new champ. He will probably get that chance, but it may not be until late 2023 or worst-case scenario, 2024.

Regardless of the timeframe, Superbon seems like he’s in a prime position for the rematch, but fans certainly won’t mind seeing him stay busy while waiting for his opportunity to reclaim 26 pounds of ONE gold. Who would you like to see Superbon square off with next if not Chingiz Allzov? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes