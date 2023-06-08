Superbon says having big events with ONE Friday Fights is good for fans who crave live action

ONE Championship’s weekly offering inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, has taken the martial arts community by storm. Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn thoroughly knows that.

The once-a-week spectacle inside the Thai capital, ONE Friday Fights, has produced high-octane performances since its induction earlier this year.

Moreover, it has successfully provided a platform for some of the biggest stars and up-and-comer talents to treat worldwide audiences to an absolute slugfest.

But while it is fun to catch the action from behind the screen, the top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender believes the fights are best experienced live inside the mecca of Muay Thai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon described the event as a true game-changer. He also hinted at his desire to compete in a ONE Friday Fights event.

Superbon said:

“And, it's good for me, too. Because I can fight in my country. It is more comfortable for my fans to come to cheer me on. It made our life easier. And of course, it is a great opportunity for people who can't afford airfare to attend big events in Singapore, Malaysia, or the USA.”

ONE Friday Fights aside, the 32-year-old Thai striker is set for a return under the ONE spotlight against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete hopes to use this bout to bounce back from his first promotional defeat earlier this year.

At the same time, he hopes a win would be enough to regain another shot at the world title he dropped to Chingiz Allazov.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch all the action live and for free later this week.

