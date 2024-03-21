Superbon says Giorgio Petrosyan 'is always the number one' when it comes to all-round skill set

Former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he is a cut above the rest of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

As the ex-kingpin and pound-for-pound number one, it's hard to argue against his claims of being the best striker in the promotion's stacked lineup of world champions.

The Bangkok-based star will be out to prove this once again when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 to compete for the interim title against Marat Grigorian.

In the meantime, he revealed in an interview with ONE Championship who the one striker is, and he believes he can take the top spot from him when looking at the wider picture.

A former opponent of his, Giorgio Petrosyan, was known as the best of his era, and while he was beaten by Superbon back in 2021, the top-ranked contender has a lot of respect for his opponent from the past.

He told ONE Championship:

"If now, in ONE Championship, I don't see anyone. But I think Petrosyan is always the number one. He's really good. He's very technical."

Superbon is back to reclaim glory in the featherweight kickboxing division

Superbon became the inaugural world champion in the same division with that head kick heard worldwide against Petrosyan.

After losing his title to Chingiz Allazov in 2023, he has been climbing his way back up the ladder in search of a shot at redemption.

This comes in the form of a rematch with Grigorian, whom he defeated back in 2022 in the first defense of his title.

April 5 at Lumpinee Stadium sees them go head-to-head once again in what is sure to be an incredible main event.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asia primetime. The entire card will be available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.