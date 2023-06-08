Superbon says he’s fixed his weaknesses ahead of Tayfun Ozcan showdown

To prepare for his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent this Friday night, Superbon has focused on sparring while taking a few lessons from his last appearance inside the circle.

The kickboxing icon will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a highly anticipated clash with Dutch-Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan as part of the promotion’s stacked lineup that will feature two ONE world title bouts. Superbon will look to recover from a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of newly minted ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in January.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Superbon revealed that he has put an emphasis on sparring to prepare for his matchup with Ozcan. He also revealed the lessons learned following his first career loss under the ONE banner:

“To prepare to fight with him, I added more sparring sessions. And, I have fixed my weakness that I’ve told you before – don’t get up early after you [have been] knocked down.”

Superbon is determined to get back to his winning ways, but that will be much easier said than done as he meets a hungry scrapper in Tayfun Ozcan. With more than a decade of experience, ‘Turbine’ has amassed an impressive 84 career wins on his resume, including a unanimous decision victory over Enriko Kehl at ONE: Full Circle last year. At ONE Fight Night 11, Ozcan has the opportunity to snatch the biggest win of his career and solidify himself as a legitimate contender in the division.

Will Tayfun Ozcan shock the world this Friday night or will Superbon have his hand raised for the first time in 2023? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

