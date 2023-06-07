Superbon says he’s made the necessary adjustments after learning from Chingiz Allazov loss

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn went back to the drawing board after absorbing a tough loss in his last fight.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar gave up his world title back in January when he was knocked out in the second round by now-divisional king Chingiz Allazov. It was a defeat that Superbon said was lesson-filled that served as a huge motivation for him to come back stronger and better.

Heading into his return to action later this week, Superbon is confident that he has made the necessary adjustments in his game and he is determined to employ them.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Of course, I’ve made some adjustments. Change is normal and it’s part of the fight game.”

Superbon plunges back into action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He is to collide with Tayfun Ozcan in a featherweight kickboxing showdown, one of 10 fights on deck for the promotion’s sixth Amazon show of the year, happening at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Thai superstar is unshakeable in his resolve to get the win and reaffirm his standing in the division, and in the sport of kickboxing in general.

Tayfun Ozacan, for his part, is also out to solidify his spot in the featherweight class. He is currently the No. 5 contender in the division and believes a victory at ONE Fight Night 11 would go a long way in helping his cause.

He is coming off a loss in his previous fight against Marat Grigorian of Armenia by unanimous decision and cannot wait to redeem himself.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

