Superbon says KO loss to Chingiz Allazov taught him to be ‘more careful’

Superbon Singha Mawynn admitted that losing his belt to Chingiz Allazov has taught him to be a lot more careful in the future.

At ONE Fight Night 6, Allazov stunned the fighting world when took the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title from the legendary Superbon by second-round knockout. The result snapped Superbon’s three-fight winning streak in ONE Championship - the only loss he’s ever seen on the global stage.

Before meeting Allazov, the Thai striker had defended the featherweight kickboxing belt two times in dominant fashion, beating some of the biggest names in the history of kickboxing, including Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

Allazov meanwhile, surged into the global scene almost overnight. Even though he lost his debut fight against Enriko Kehl in 2021, the Azerbaijani fighter never doubted that his time would come.

The following year, he single-handedly defeated three legendary opponents to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and a one-way ticket to a world title against Superbon.

Although Allazov came in with a lot of hype, fans had enough faith to believe that Superbon would come out on top. Instead, his career came to a screeching halt. In the aftermath, the Thai superstar had a lot of time to reflect on his loss.

Speaking to SCMP MMA this week, Superbon shared one of the biggest takeaways he learned from fighting Allazov that night:

“That fight reminded me that I need to be careful. I'm more careful this time. But I am who I am, that won't change and I'm going to fight in my style. I have a lot of weapons to fight him.” [1:25 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon returns to action on June 9 to face Tayfun Ozcan in a high-stakes meeting between two high-profile strikers at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes