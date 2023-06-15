Superbon says losing is part of a good fight experience

Superbon Singha Mawynn is a firm believer that setbacks are a setup for a mighty comeback.

Judging by the thunderous statement he made at ONE Fight Night 11, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has every intent to regain his lost crown.

The Thai megastar is now the no.1 contender for the throne he once occupied after annihilating Tayfun Ozcan with a picturesque head-kick KO. He’ll be facing the victor of the Chingiz Allazov vs Marat Grigorian scrap at ONE Fight Night 13, as confirmed by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prior to his latest victory, Superbon heard every insult from his naysayers, who questioned if he’s still the same fighter after losing his world title and getting slept by Allazov last January.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon revealed he relied on friend and fellow ONE superstar Nong-O Hama during those hard times:

“No, we have the same experience, but we already have this experience. We lost before, we got knocked down before, Nong-O and I have a lot of experience in this," said Superbon.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old reflected on that humbling experience that made him realize his mortality.

After all, Superbon was on top of the food chain beating the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Grigorian, before getting stopped by the new world champion Allazov.

As far as Superbon is concerned, losing was a true eye-opener for him, adding:

“Yeah, the thing is, it's good when you lose and many people around you are still supporting you, you feel better. It's not the same when, of course, when you beat the champion. Many people are around you, but when you lose, when you lose the belt, you will still have people that support you and be around you, that's better.”

Superbon’s latest victory, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 11 is available on replay free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Superbon's post-event comments from 7:00 onwards:

