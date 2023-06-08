Superbon says Nong-O’s loss to Jonathan Haggerty didn’t prove who is better

Superbon Singha Mawynn wasn’t too impressed with the hype surrounding Jonathan Haggerty’s emphatic win over Nong-O Hama.

The fight, which headlined ONE Fight Night 9 in April this year, produced one of the biggest upsets the ONE Championship stage has ever seen. Many favored Nong-O to walk down his opposite number onto another massive win, but the Londoner came prepared for everything the longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king had in store for him.

Haggerty stepped onto fifth gear from the opening bell, utilizing heavy combinations to send the legendary stand-up specialist onto the canvas on three occasions. The win – the Englishman’s first highlight-reel finish in the promotion – even bagged him a double performance bonus.

As impressive as it was, Superbon believes ‘The General’s victory loss did little to distinguish the fact that Nong-O remains the man to beat in the talent-jammed weight division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 32-year-old said:

“Everyone can get [knocked out] by a one-hit KO. Also, there are many factors in the ring that affect winning and losing. That bout ended so quickly that we couldn't judge who is really better.”

Case in point, Nong-O was 10-0 heading into his latest title defense, with statement wins over Liam Harrison, Alaverdi Ramazanov, Felipe Lobo, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

The Muay Thai living legend may have surrendered the belt, but he’s undoubtedly eager to use that setback to push himself forward before the end of the year.

Superbon hopes that will certainly be the case for the 36-year-old icon. The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete himself hopes to bounce back from a defeat when he returns to action against Tayfun Ozcan this week.

North American fans can catch him in action at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription this Friday, June 9.

