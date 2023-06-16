Superbon says pressure is on Jonathan Haggerty to prove Nong-O win was no fluke

Superbon believes Jonathan Haggerty will have to prove to the world that his first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama was not a fluke.

ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month saw Superbon jump back into the win column after scoring an incredible second-round head kick KO against Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan inside the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking with ONE Championship following his highlight-reel-worthy finish, Superbon shared his thoughts on Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking finish of Nong-O in April.

Superbon believes that Haggerty will need to beat Nong-O once again to prove that his win at ONE Fight Night 9 was not a fluke.

“I believe that [Nong-O] will get a title shot again soon. And, when that time arrives, Jonathan has to prove that he's really good or that was just luck beating Nong-O,” Superbon said. “If he beat Nong-O again, there will be no more room for doubt.”

Prior to the loss, Nong-O Hama had scored 10 straight wins under the ONE Championship banner. Clearly, Superbon believes that his friend and fellow Thai warrior just had an off night. Superbon can certainly relate, having suffered a second-round knockout to newly minted ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in January.

Like Nong-O, Superbon hopes to run it back with the only man to defeat him inside the Circle and prove once and for all that he is the greatest fighter in his respective sport.

