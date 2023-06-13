Superbon says he had to be smart against Tayfun Ozcan ‘and not be stupid’

Superbon Singha Mawynn was aware of the massive repercussions of his match against Tayfun Ozcan, and he also knew that he had to deliver a near-flawless performance in front of his hometown fans in Bangkok.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion felt an immense amount of pressure heading into his ONE Fight Night 11 bout this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Coming off a loss to Chingiz Allazov this past January, the Thai superstar believed that only an utterly dominant win would suffice for him.

Superbon, though, did just that.

After going tit-for-tat with Ozcan in the first round, the Thai superstar captured the knockout win when he sent the Turkish star to the nether realms with a hellacious left roundhouse kick.

Following his highlight reel win, Superbon told South China Morning Post that he had to fight smart against the dangerous Ozcan.

“I see the time and what I can do, if I can go in and not be stupid. I tell myself: Be smart. Be smart. That’s why I looked nervous.”

The incredible victory put Superbon back in the win column and earned him a possible shot at the gold he once held.

Superbon, who’s now 4-1 in ONE Championship, could face the winner of the world title bout between Allazov and Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will see Allazov defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against former world title contender Grigorian.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

