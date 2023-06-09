Superbon Singha Mawynn headed into Tayfun Ozcan fight with bad intentions: “I will do the bad thing”

Superbon Singha Mawynn has revealed his game plan for his upcoming bout against Tayfun Ozcan. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will clash with 'The Turbine' at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime. The epic event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The bout will be Superbon’s first since losing his world title via knockout to Chingiz Allazov a few months back at ONE Fight Night 6. Determined to redeem himself and get back on the path toward the world title, Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to make an example of Ozcan in the most brutal way possible.

In an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, the Thai icon gave a cold prediction on what he will do come Friday:

"I will do the bad thing on [Saturday]. I will show my people who I am."

Watch the full interview here:

We all know what happens when Superbon decides to "do the bad thing." He shocked the entire kickboxing world he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to win the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said that he doesn’t just plan on dominating Ozcan; he also wants to knock him out inside three rounds:

“I think we would be even in the first round but in the second round, I probably throw weapons more often and more violently. And one of my attacks may knock him out in round two or three.”

In his fight with Petrosyan, whom many consider the greatest kickboxer ever, Superbon Singha Mawynndid exactly what he said in the interview about Ozcan. After a tense and razor-close first round, Superbon found his range and absolutely starched the Italian kickboxing icon with a crushing right roundhouse kick to capture the gold.

Superbon Singha Mawynn will now look to repeat history against Ozcan when he fights in front of his euphoric hometown crowd in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 11, ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

