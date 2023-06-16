Superbon suggests no one wants to fight his ‘brother’ Petchtanong

Superbon says that nobody wants to step inside the ring with his Muay Thai brother, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

As a former WBC and WMC Muay Thai world champion with 358 career wins, Petchtanong is one of the most decorated strikers in the history of the sport. Unfortunately, his appearances inside the Circle have been few and far between, something that he says is no fault of his own, but the result of men refusing to step up and fight him under the ONE Championship banner.

Petchanong’s fellow Thai warrior, Superbon Singha Maywnn, spoke about his frustrations in trying to get a fight during a ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press appearance:

“I hug him every time, I call him, brother, yeah, I want to see you. And he says, oh, no one wants to fight me. My brother, he wants to fight.”

Petchtanong was last seen inside the Circle at ONE 163 in November, scoring a split decision victory over Hiroki Akimoto. It was his second-straight win in ONE. The Thai icon wants to keep that momentum alive with his first Circle appearance of 2023.

Fortunately for fight fans, Superbon has been able to stay much more active. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion got back into the win column earlier this month, delivering another magnificent highlight-reel-worthy finish against Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan. With the win, Superbon has put himself right back into the division’s world title picture and hopes to run it back with reigning champion Chingiz Allazov before 2023 comes to a close.

First, Chingiz Allazov will defend his title against another legend of the sport, Marat Grigorian. The two men will square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

The ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

