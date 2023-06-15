Superbon teases more tricks under his sleeve following devastating head kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn assures us that there are more tricks up his sleeve other than the one he unleashed against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion got back into the win column in a big way inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy head kick KO against Ozcan in the second round. The victory not only reminded fans just how great Superbon is, but it also showed that the 32-year-old Thai star is still evolving and improving with every fight.

During his appearance at a post-fight press event with the South China Morning Post, The Thai sensation was asked if he thought his impressive performance showed the world that the real Superbon is back:

“Not everything. I can assure you, 100% when I fight Chingiz Allazov [I’ll show more],” he responded.

Chingiz Allazov is, of course, the only man to have ever beaten Superbon inside the circle. The two men met at ONE Fight Night 6 back in January with ‘Chinga’ shocking the world via a second-round knockout of Superbon. Admitting that he underestimated his opponent, Superbon is sure to never make that mistake again. That showed in his return to the ring against Tayfun Ozcan.

Before Superbon can get a rematch with Chingiz Allazov, he will have to sit by and watch ‘Chinga’ defend his title against another formidable foe inside the circle, Marat Grigorian. The two men will headline ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 when one returns to Bangkok.

