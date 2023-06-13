Superbon tells Trainer Gae they’ll get back on top of kickboxing world

Superbon Singha Maywnn is confident he will recapture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title again after putting on a mesmerizing performance at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

The former world titleholder vowed to shock the world upon his return to the ring on June 9. He fulfilled his promise with an insane second-round headshot KO over Tayfun Ozcan to earn a possible shot at the gold.

Elated by his comeback victory, Superbon swore to his trainer - one of Thailand’s most famous boxing coaches, Trainer Gae - that they’ll be back on top of the kickboxing world again.

Tagging Trainer Gae on Instagram, the 32-year-old sensation wrote:

“We did it again and we will do it more 💯@trainer_gae @traineraong @krukhon_singinmuaythaigym @onechampionship.”

It was only a few months ago that Superbon lost his kickboxing crown to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

The devastating loss was a terrible blow for Superbon, who had worked his entire life to cement his status as arguably one the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

However, Superbon’s future legacy would be incomplete if he never experienced some adversity. As a result of his defeat, the Thai superstar has come back stronger and more resilient than before. He stuck to a strict fighting regiment preparing for his next fight, which included more grueling pad work and kickboxing drills with Trainer Gae.

Suffice to say, all the hard work paid major dividends last Friday. He earned a hefty $50,000 USD performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong for crushing Ozcan into unconsciousness.

Now, Superbon is looking forward to a potential rematch with Allazov sometime this year.

Getting back on top has become a major driving force for Superbon, even if that means putting his legacy on the line once again.

Poll : 0 votes