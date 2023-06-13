Superbon torn on outcome of Chingiz Allazov-Marat Grigorian showdown: “It’s a 50/50 game”

Following his emphatic return at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn has got his eyes locked on one upcoming match-up.

After losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in devastating fashion earlier this year, the former champ had been working hard in the gym to get himself back into the form that saw him become the pound-for-pound number one in the sport.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he made his return to the Circle and proved that all of his hard work was justified.

Finishing Tayfun Ozcan with a highlight reel head kick in the first round, the Thai star is back and is not ready to let go of his world championship dreams just yet.

After doing his job and rebounding in style, the former titleholder now turns his attention to ONE Fight Night 13 where his previously held world championship will be defended in the main event.

In his first defense, Chingiz Allazov will face off with Marat Grigorian in a rematch with his former foe watching closely from the sidelines., waiting to see who emerges as the champ.

In his post-fight interview after ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon spoke about the upcoming match-up between Allazov and Grigorian and gave his prediction:

“It's a 50/50 game for me. Yeah, they fought before. They beat each other. Marat has beaten him before, I'm not sure about the fight.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

ONE Fight Night 11 is available to watch for free via the free replay on Prime Video for North American fans.

