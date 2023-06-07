Superbon not underestimating Tayfun Ozcan ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon Singha Mawynn will embark on a somewhat new mission at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. For the first time in about two years, the Thai firecracker will appear inside the ONE stage not contesting for the highly-coveted 26-pound divisional strap.

Following his epic debut over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the 32-year-old won the inaugural strap and defended it once. However, his reign at the top of the featherweight kickboxing mountain came to a crushing end - quite literally - when he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

As such, his battle against Tayfun Ozcan this week is a very different one that he's faced over the past 20 or so months at the Singapore-based organization.

And although the Dutch-Turkish slugger might not be in the same league as his past rivals, Superbon refuses to undermine what he brings to the table.

In an interview with the organization before his return to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he said:

"Tayfun Ozcan is a tough fighter. He cannot be underestimated."

After all, the Siam Gym representative presents a unique style to match Superbon's more calculated and technical offensive game. However, it is one that Superbon has grown accustomed to in his storied career.

Fans eager to see the pair collide can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

All the action will be free to watch and live for North American combat sports enthusiasts with an active Amazon Prime membership.

