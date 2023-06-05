Superbon wants to clean out the division before getting a rematch with Chingiz Allazov

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn’t just want to make his way back to the world title picture, he wants to leave a path of destruction unlike any other.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face Tayfun Ozcan, the No. 5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, in a pivotal match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, June 9 US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said it’s not enough for him to get a rematch with now ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

The Thai superstar said he needs to clean out the entire featherweight kickboxing division before he takes a shot at the gold he once possessed.

“Tayfun Ozcan is the only contender in the rankings who I have never fought. And I must beat him if I want to clean out everyone in the rankings and get a rematch with Chingiz Allazov,” said Superbon.

The 32-year-old was once the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world after he tore through ONE Championship’s stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

Superbon made his promotional debut with a dominant unanimous decision win over old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020. His second match was arguably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE: First Strike.

Superbon then had a successful world title defense when he dominated Marat Grigorian at ONE X in March 2022. That run, however, came to a halt when Superbon dropped the gold to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

