“Superbon won’t like that” - Marat Grigorian plans to make Superbon as miserable as possible at ONE Friday Fights 58

Marat Grigorian won't make it easy for Superbon come fight night.

The heated rivals are once again in each other's crosshairs as they are set to square off in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. Leading into the bout, Grigorian has a simple game plan laid out for Superbon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said he'll do everything he can to throw Superbon off his game this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Marat Grigorian is coming off a stellar knockout win over another rival - Sitthichai Sitongpeenong at ONE 165, and he plans to use that victory as his jump-off point for his next match against Superbon.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"Yes, of course. He's a different fighter than Sitthichai, we have a good game plan and I think Superbon won't like that. So we will see."

Grigorian had arguably the biggest win of his ONE Championship tenure when he knocked out Sitthichai in Tokyo, his second career win over the Thai superstar, and he now has another chance at gold when he faces Superbon for the second time in the promotion.

Superbon already owns a win over Grigorian when he scored a unanimous decision win at ONE X to then retain his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Grigorian, however, has learned his mistakes from his previous fight against Superbon and he's ready to bring the fight to the former featherweight kickboxing king.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian says Superbon is a one-dimensional fighter

While most in the kickboxing community view Superbon as one of its most gifted fighters, Marat Grigorian would beg to differ. Grigorian believes Superbon is a one-trick pony, and isn't capable of mixing things up to present a varied offense to his opponents.

In the same interview, Grigorian said Superbon's singular approach won't work on him in their highly anticipated rematch under the ONE Championship banner. He said:

"I think he will do the same game plan as the last time, just teeping me away and throwing some knees. I think that's the only thing that he can do against me. And yes, I will work on distance, take my points, and that's it."