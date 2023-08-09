Supergirl confident sister Wondergirl is ‘200 percent’ ready for Xiong Jing Nan test

At ONE Fight Night 13, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak returned to action to rebound from her first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

Defeating Lara Fernandez, Jaroonsak got back in the win column to continue her upwards trajectory in the promotion.

While she is excited to keep evolving as a martial artist and working her way towards a world championship, her focus has shifted slightly over the next few weeks.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, her elder sister Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will compete in one of the night’s biggest matchups.

For the first time ever, ONE Championship will host a special-rules striking contest between two female superstars, which will see her elder sibling go toe-to-toe with ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

Strapping up four-ounce gloves, the two competitors will only be able to throw punches, putting the strawweight champ’s boxing background to the test against the Muay Thai specialist.

Having trained alongside her sister for both of their fights, Anna Jaroonsak is confident that her elder sibling is as well prepared as she could possibly be for this contest.

After producing a statement win of her own, ‘Supergirl’ predicted that her sister will do the same when their contest gets underway next month. During her post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, she said:

“This fight, she gonna [have] like a very good performance. I can confirm because I am her training partner. I know [hard she hits]. 100 percent, no, 200 percent [she’s ready].”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 14 will be available to those in the U.S. and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription on Friday, September 29.