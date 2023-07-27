‘Supergirl’ eyes Janet Todd’s atomweight kickboxing world title: “Winning the championship is the ultimate goal”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak may be young, but she’s already looking at the biggest prize in all of kickboxing.

The 19-year-old is three fights deep into her ONE Championship career and wants to get as much experience as possible before she stakes her claim at the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ said her ultimate goal is to challenge Janet Todd for the gold.

Jaroonsak said in the same interview that she realized she can challenge for the world title after going toe-to-toe with Thai megastar and former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex.

‘Supergirl’ said:

“No doubt, winning the championship is the ultimate goal in kickboxing. Now that I’ve fought with Stamp, I think I’m ready to fight Janet.”

Jaroonsak was 2-0 in the promotion when she faced Stamp at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January in Bangkok. For three rounds, the two fierce strikers traded leather like there was no tomorrow.

The match was one of the closest fights of the year so far, but it was Stamp who earned the split decision win and the $50,000 bonus. ‘Supergirl’, however, got her own $50,000 bag from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong a week later at ONE Friday Fights 1.

‘Supergirl’ is now scheduled for her fourth ONE Championship match at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win for the Thai teenager could lead to a shot at Todd and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in the future.

