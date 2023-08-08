‘Supergirl’ knew about Lara Fernandez’s tendencies after studying her fight with Janet Todd

Thai phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak rode her familiarity of her opponent in coming up with a convincing victory last week.

The 19-year-old Jaroonsak Muaythai affiliate defeated Lara Fernandez of Spain by unanimous decision in their catchweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Supergirl’ revealed that she had Lara Fernandez read even before they mixed it up, having studied her game prior, in particular, the Cebolla native’s fight against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in July last year.

‘Supergirl’ shared:

“Against Janet Todd, too, she fought like this. She [likes] that hook, [straight] two, and kick. Yeah, like that. So I think the same.”

Watch the interview below:

Against Lara Fernandez, ‘Supergirl’ used a strong start to set the pace and establish early advantage.

Through well-timed strikes she was able to put pressure on ‘Pizza Power,’ who scrambled to defend herself and threw hits of her own.

Lara Fernandez, however, would pick up the ante in the third and final round of the match, connecting with telling shots that effectively slowed down the Thai star.

But despite that, ‘Supergirl’ still managed to counter some of the blows she got and held on to claim the hard-earned victory.

The win was the first for the Muay Thai star in kickboxing under ONE Championship. She said she wants to concentrate on kickboxing moving forward.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.