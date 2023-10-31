Supergirl open to moving up to strawweight in potential fight with Smilla Sundell: “I’d like to do it sustainably”

Rising atomweight sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is open to the idea of moving up to challenge reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell.

This Friday night, November 3, ‘Supergirl’ will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an atomweight kickboxing showcase with Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

A win for Jaroosank would make it two in a row and potentially set the stage for her first ONE world title opportunity.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her return to the Circle, Jaroorsak shared her take on a potential move to strawweight in hopes of challenging the division’s current ONE world champion.

“For now, I think I’ll maybe go up one time to challenge [Sundell] like Allycia did,” Jaroonsak said. “It takes time to do weight training, and if I am to stay at strawweight for the duration I’d like to do it sustainably.”

As for her budding rivalry with Smilla Sundell, Jaroonsak said:

“I don’t think too much about that. I’ll leave it up to the fans what they feel.”

While a clash between the Swedish teen phenom and ‘Supergirl’ feels inevitable, Anna Jaroonsak will need to focus on the task at hand, which is 48-win veteran Cristina Morales, a dangerous kickboxing gunning for her first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Making her promotional debut at ONE: Empower, Morales suffered a second-round knockout at the hands of former multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen. More than two years later, Morales will return to the Circle for another tough matchup with ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Who comes out on top in this can’t-miss kickboxing clash? Share your prediction in the comments section below and don’t forget to tune in this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.