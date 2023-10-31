Supergirl says father planned English nicknames for his daughters: “Different than other Thai fighters”

The name Anna Jaroonsak might not ring a bell, especially for casual combat sports fans.

Her alter-ego, ‘Supergirl’, though, has become a global superstar who’s loved around the world for her world-class striking skills and undeniable charm.

Turns out, ‘Supergirl’s in-ring moniker and now second-persona was bestowed by her father by design.

After all, the catchy nickname can easily be remembered by Western fans and would allow the 19-year-old to create her brand and acquire legions of fans.

‘Supergirl’ confirmed this interesting tidbit about herself in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“The name came from my dad. He wants my name to go with my sister’s [Wondergirl]. He wants our names to be in English so that they’re different than other Thai fighters and are easy to remember.”

That ploy certainly worked, as ‘Supergirl’ and her older sister Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak are now one of ONE Championship’s most recognizable names.

Moreover, the Thai prodigy already proved that her moniker is not just for clout, considering she possesses superhero-esque fighting abilities.

‘Supergirl’ is 3-1 under the world’s largest martial arts organization, where she holds impressive victories over Milagros Lopez, Ekatarina Vanderyava, and most recently, Lara Fernandez.

Her lone setback is a razor-close split decision loss to three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Even in defeat, the Jaroonsak Muay Thai star gained an even bigger following after holding her own against the best of the best.

The teenage fan-favorite returns to action this Friday, as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 spectacle inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

‘Supergirl’ will look to add another big name to her hit list as she trades heavy leather with Cristina Morales in a three-round atomweight kickboxing affair.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.