‘Supergirl’ uncertain if she could replicate Stamp’s ‘extraordinary’ three-sport triumph: “Her mind is so strong”

As one of the most exciting prospects on ONE Championship’s roster, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak hopes to follow in the footsteps of a former opponent of her's.

At just 19 years old, the Thai striker has announced herself as one to watch for the future with clear potential each time she steps inside the circle.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, to face Cristina Morales, Jaroonsak isn’t motivated by going fight to fight. Instead, she has bigger plans and aspirations for her career.

Through her four fights under the ONE Championship banner, the young prodigy has lost just one of her contests. That being said, the decision came right down to the wire with a lot of people arguing that it should have gone the other way.

At ONE Fight Night 6 at the start of the year, she stepped in on late notice to face Stamp Fairtex, who had been left without an opponent after Anissa Meksen pulled out.

Giving the Thai superstar an opportunity to stay on the card, the two women put on a great striking contest that was a real coin flip when it came to the scorecards.

While she may not have got her hand raised against Stamp on that night in January, Jaroonsak still finds motivation in what her former opponent has gone on to accomplish.

Having won the ONE atomweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 to become the first fighter in ONE history to win belts in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, Stamp is the measuring stick for greatness inside the circle.

In an interview with the promotion before her return, ‘Supergirl’ spoke about trying to follow in her former foes footsteps but acknowledging that what she did is incredibly special and well-earned:

“What Stamp has done is extraordinary. It’s exceptional. I’m not sure if I can do what she does. I’d love to, though."

She added:

"Maybe [I can do the same]. I’d have to work really hard. Again, I just want to stress that what Stamp’s achievement requires a tremendous amount of work and strength. Her mind is so strong to be able to do that.”

