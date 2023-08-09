Supergirl unfazed by sudden change of opponent from Cristina Morales to Lara Fernandez

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak was unfazed by the last-minute changing of her opponent at ONE Fight Night 13.

Originally, the 19-year-old Thai was scheduled to take on 48-win veteran Cristina Morales inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. A short-notice shuffling resulted in ‘Supergirl’ receiving a new opponent in two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Judging by her incredibly dominant performance, it’s clear that Jaroosak was ready for any woman the promotion decided to put in her way. Speaking about the change-up in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Supergirl’ was complimentary of both women’s individual talents, saying:

“Cristina [Morales], she good at boxing and more or less, while Lara [Fernandez] she’s like good in Muay Thai, so she knew how to clinch more.”

With the victory over Lara Fernandez, Jaroonsak moved to 3-1 under the ONE Championship banner with her lone loss coming in a closely-contested kickboxing bout with No. 1 ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex. Following the impressive performance, ‘Supergirl’ hopes to compete for a ONE kickboxing title, with her preferred dance partner being Janet Todd.

As for her last opponent, Lara Fernandez fell to a disastrous 1-3 inside the circle, her sole victory coming against Dangkongfah Banchamek via split decision in December. Three weeks before her loss to ‘Supergirl’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Fernandez suffered a 26-second knockout against Phetjeeja.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.